JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after being shot by a deputy’s stun gun in central Georgia last week.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says Butts County sheriff’s deputies went to Chad Hoek’s home Friday to serve a drug warrant.

Miles says the deputies encountered 53-year-old Douglas Tanner Sr. there and got into an altercation, prompting one of the deputies to shoot Tanner with a stun gun. Tanner was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2mplZUA) reports deputies Brad Handy, Flint Gavel and Jack Gilroy have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the GBI. No deputies were injured.

It’s unclear why Tanner was at Hoek’s home.

Authorities have not released the races of those involved.