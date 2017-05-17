SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who authorities say tried to stab an officer with a steak knife in a police station lobby has pleaded not guilty to armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

The Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2qtsR4B ) 22-year-old Juan Delvalle entered the plea Tuesday in Springfield District Court. He also is charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say Delvalle rushed toward Officer James Burgos in the station Sunday, trying to stab him. Burgos was not hurt.

A video posted by the newspaper shows a man charge toward Burgos and quickly flee the scene.

Police found Delvalle, of Springfield, at a hospital emergency room Monday and arrested him. He is being held on $5,000 bail.

