HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Canadian National Railway facility in suburban Chicago insists he’s innocent.
Half a dozen sheriff’s deputies carried Rashad Williams into a Markham Courthouse courtroom Wednesday. The 24-year-old man from East Hazel Crest, Illinois, is charged with murder in the Nov. 26 death of 38-year-old Tyrone Hardin of Merrillville, Indiana.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2gelvcG ) Judge Darron Bowden ordered Williams out of the courtroom and Williams sank to his knees before being dragged out.
Williams was arrested Sunday. He’s held without bail and the judge refused a request his court-appointed attorney for a mental health exam.
Police say the shooting occurred while Williams was fleeing after allegedly stealing a car. Police say he also shot at a second person.
