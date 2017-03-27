OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A man arrested in an Ohio van crash that killed three members of a family has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and is being held on an immigration detainer.
Court records show Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo pleaded not guilty Monday in Municipal Court in Oregon, east of Toledo. It’s unclear what his hometown is.
The State Highway Patrol says Ramirez-Jaramillo was arrested in the alcohol-related crash Sunday in Jerusalem Township that killed Robin and Barbara Shellhammer, of Oregon. It says the crash also killed their adult daughter, Whitney Meinke, of Curtice (KUR’-tis).
Troopers say Ramirez-Jaramillo’s van ran a stop sign and hit the family’s vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
Court records don’t show an attorney who could comment for Ramirez-Jaramillo, who’s also being held on an immigration detainer for the U.S. Border Patrol and can’t be reached for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.