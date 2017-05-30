CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a popcorn container at a movie theater worker because he was irate that the concession stand was closed, then punching and biting a police officer.
Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says in a news release that 50-year-old Paul West was angry the theater’s concession stand would not sell him popcorn Monday night. West then got an empty popcorn container from a trash can and demanded a refill.
Knoll says after the theater staff refused, West then threw the container at a worker and ran into the theater. Police say West later threw a trash can at a police officer and punched and bit her in the face.
Knoll says West was charged with aggravated assault and other counts. West was jailed Tuesday on $22,500 bond.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.