ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a man who barricaded himself inside a home repeatedly fired at officers before one of them shot and killed him.
KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/2rZVggS ) reports police say 33-year-old Jamie J. Robinson was armed with a shotgun when he holed himself up inside a house late Friday, then talked of harming the officers and killing himself. Authorities say he fired at least 11 rounds at officers.
Police say that after Robinson fired at police, one of them fatally shot Robinson.
No officers were injured. The standoff forced the closure of several streets.
Police say Robinson was found to have more than 180 rounds of ammunition with him.
Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com
