NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities are identifying a man who died after shots were fired during encounters with police in Pennsylvania and in Delaware.
New Castle County police in Delaware identified the man in a statement Friday as 28-year-old Leroy Brown of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say an officer there shot Brown on Wednesday when he hit the officer with a car and fled. Later when county officers responding to a welfare check request approached Brown in a New Castle apartment complex parking lot, he got into a car and tried to flee. Police say an officer trying to arrest him fired shots as they struggled. It isn’t known whether he was hit by the gunfire.
Brown was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police didn’t release the races of Brown or the officers involved.
