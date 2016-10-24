WANAQUE, N.J. (AP) — A man who jumped off a New Jersey highway bridge with his two children is dead, and the children are injured.
State police say the man jumped from an overpass into a wooded area near the Wanaque River on Monday night.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His two children were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Authorities say they found the man’s car near the bridge.
It’s unclear why he jumped. The investigation is ongoing.
