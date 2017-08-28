PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man was crushed to death by falling boulders while working in his backyard.
WCVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wNDbZq ) Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of an apparent accidental death at a home in Peabody on Monday. Authorities say the 76-year-old man was doing yard work when a retaining wall gave way, causing large rocks to fall on top of him.
A crane was able to lift the boulders so crews could recover the body.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
