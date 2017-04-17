LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another man accused of assaulting protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville has counter-sued the president, saying he was following Trump’s urging to remove them.
Matthew Heimbach is being sued over his alleged actions at the March 1, 2016 rally. In a counter claim filed in federal court on Monday, Heimbach says he was relying “on Trump’s authority to order disruptive persons removed,” according to WDRB-TV (bit.ly/2onwCE9).
Another defendant, Alvin Bamberger, also attended the rally and can be seen on video shoving a woman. Bamberger filed a counter claim on Friday saying that he acted on Trump’s “urging and inspiration.”
Three people who claim they were assaulted at the Trump rally filed a lawsuit last year against Trump, his campaign, Heimbach and Bamberger.
