EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who had been granted a new trial in his wife’s 1991 slaying won’t be retried and has been freed from prison.

A judge freed 60-year-old Kevin Siehl on Thursday, granting a request from the state attorney general’s office, which says it doesn’t have enough evidence to retry him 25 years after the crime.

Siehl had been serving life in prison for the July 1991 slaying of Christine Siehl, who was found stabbed to death in a bathtub with the shower still running. The judge had previously ruled Cambria County prosecutors were wrong not to disclose blood evidence that may have helped Siehl’s lawyers defend him at trial.

Public defender Lisa Freeland says she’s happy Siehl is free from punishment for “a crime he did not commit.”