HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man will serve life in prison after being convicted of capital murder in a shooting rampage at a used car dealership that left three men dead.
Jurors in Harris County deliberated more than three hours Tuesday before returning its verdict on James Tinsley IV. Since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty in Tinsley’s case, he automatically was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the January 2015 shooting deaths.
The attack happened at Immaculate Auto Sales in Houston, killing brothers Tony and Jesse Contreras and Tony Contreras’ adult son, Casey Contreras.
Prosecutors told jurors that Tinsley shot the three after a car he had bought from the dealership was repossessed.
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar WATCH
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Marshawn Lynch return saga taking some predictably strange turns
- Taller buildings coming: Seattle council approves upzone in downtown, South Lake Union
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.