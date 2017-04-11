HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man will serve life in prison after being convicted of capital murder in a shooting rampage at a used car dealership that left three men dead.

Jurors in Harris County deliberated more than three hours Tuesday before returning its verdict on James Tinsley IV. Since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty in Tinsley’s case, he automatically was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the January 2015 shooting deaths.

The attack happened at Immaculate Auto Sales in Houston, killing brothers Tony and Jesse Contreras and Tony Contreras’ adult son, Casey Contreras.

Prosecutors told jurors that Tinsley shot the three after a car he had bought from the dealership was repossessed.