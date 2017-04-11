HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man will serve life in prison after being convicted of capital murder in a shooting rampage at a used car dealership that left three men dead.
Jurors in Harris County deliberated more than three hours Tuesday before returning its verdict on James Tinsley IV. Since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty in Tinsley’s case, he automatically was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the January 2015 shooting deaths.
The attack happened at Immaculate Auto Sales in Houston, killing brothers Tony and Jesse Contreras and Tony Contreras’ adult son, Casey Contreras.
Prosecutors told jurors that Tinsley shot the three after a car he had bought from the dealership was repossessed.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks United Airlines with safety video spoof WATCH
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.