MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge is set to sentence a Georgia man found guilty of murder after his son died in a hot SUV.

Jurors last month convicted Justin Ross Harris of malice murder and other charges in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. The malice murder conviction means they believed Harris left the young boy to die on purpose.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark is scheduled to sentence Harris at a hearing Monday. Malice murder carries a sentence of life in prison, either with or without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said at trial that Harris intentionally killed his son to escape the responsibilities of family life. Defense attorneys said the boy’s death was an accident.

Harris moved from Alabama to Georgia for work in 2012.