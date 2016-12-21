BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for leaving his daughter in a hot car for 16 hours, causing her death.
The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2hbTR5r) that a jury also convicted 32-year-old Wilbert Carter on Tuesday of reckless endangerment and confining an unattended child. Circuit Judge Jeannie Hong revoked bail for Carter and ordered him held pending sentencing.
Prosecutors say Carter had been drinking on June 21, 2015, when he returned home to northeast Baltimore. They say he parked his car and left his 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Leasia, in her car seat.
Carter said in court Monday that he takes responsibility for his daughter’s death, calling it a “horrible mistake.”
Prosecutor Anne Colt Lietess says Carter left Leasia in the car knowingly while seeking out a late-night rendezvous with a female friend.
