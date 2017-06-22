COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff last year has been found guilty of aggravated murder and could face the death penalty.
Lincoln Rutledge had pleaded not guilty to charges he shot Columbus officer Steven Smith in the head as officers were trying to arrest Rutledge on an arson warrant on April 10, 2016. Smith died two days later.
A Franklin County jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday.
Rutledge’s ex-wife testified his mental health was unraveling in the weeks before the shooting.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
Rutledge’s attorney argued Rutledge was firing blindly and may have been reacting to police attempts to break a window open. A message seeking comment from Rutledge’s attorney was left at his office Thursday.
A sentencing hearing begins next week.