NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his roommate after the victim told him he had to move out because he wasn’t paying rent.
Essex County prosecutors say Edwin Andujar was convicted Tuesday of murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Thomas Parent 12 times with a steak knife while Parent was in a wheelchair after returning from a rehabilitation center.
Andujar said the stabbing in August 2014 was in self-defense, but the jury rejected that claim.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 17. He faces 30 years to life in prison.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.