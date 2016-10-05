ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia death row inmate convicted of killing an Atlanta police officer in 1997 is scheduled to be executed later this month.

Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens said Wednesday in a statement that 63-year-old Gregory Paul Lawler is scheduled to be put to death on Oct. 19 at the state prison in Jackson. Lawler was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Atlanta police Officer John Sowa.

Authorities say Lawler also critically injured Officer Patricia Cocciolone.

Prosecutors say Lawler shot the officers as they tried to bring his drunk girlfriend home. Other officers arrived after Cocciolone sent a distress call and had a six-hour standoff with Lawler before a negotiator persuaded him to surrender.

Lawler would be the seventh inmate executed by Georgia this year.