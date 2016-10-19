Nation & World Man convicted of killing Atlanta police officer, wounding 2nd officer is executed in Georgia Originally published October 19, 2016 at 9:06 pm Share story The Associated Press JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Man convicted of killing Atlanta police officer, wounding 2nd officer is executed in Georgia. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryTesla equipping cars to drive completely on their own Previous StoryAP FACT CHECK: Health insurance costs up, but not doubling
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.