NEW YORK (AP) — An Arizona man has been convicted of charges accusing him of helping a New York City college student join the Islamic State group in Syria.
The Manhattan federal court jury returned the verdict Monday in the case against Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL’).
Prosecutors say the 44-year-old suburban Phoenix man helped 24-year-old Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR’-nee) reach Syria in early 2015. He trained with the terror group before his family was notified later that year that he had been killed in battle.
Defense lawyers argued that el-Goarany engineered his own fate as he looked for meaning in life to erase his own feelings of inadequacy.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
They say others, including relatives, were unable to stop the Baruch (bah-ROOK’) College student from joining the Islamic State group.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.