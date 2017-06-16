NEW YORK (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in a New York City subway station has been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Alsina was sentenced Thursday for the 2015 murder of 43-year-old Angel Quinones, who police say was shot in the neck inside a Manhattan station.

Alsina didn’t appear in the Manhattan court to hear his sentence. His lawyer said he didn’t want the media to take his photo.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2s8jdoC ) Alsina requested, but was denied leniency, in his sentencing by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon.

The judge said the killing was an execution, and added: “I really think that there’s no mercy to be shown to him.”

