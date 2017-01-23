CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who broke into a classmate’s home in 2007 and stabbed the teenager and his parents to death in 2007 has killed himself in prison.
Cumberland County Deputy Coroner Jeff Miller said Monday that 25-year-old Alec Kreider was found hanging in his cell Friday at the state prison in Camp Hill.
The Department of Corrections says staff members tried to revive Kreider after a guard found him unconscious in his cell. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Kreider was 16 when Kevin Haines and his parents, Thomas and Lisa Haines, were killed in Lancaster County in May 2007. The couple’s daughter, a college student, was awakened by the attacks and escaped unharmed.
Kreider pleaded guilty in June 2008 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life terms.
