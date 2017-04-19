SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been convicted of killing another man over a rape that may not have happened.

Media outlets report 42-year-old Philip Pugh was convicted Tuesday of shooting 50-year-old Vincent Newsome in 2014 outside a motel near Snellville. Pugh was arrested two days later in Mississippi.

Weeks before the shooting, Pugh filed a police report claiming Newsome had raped Pugh’s wife. The woman told police she and her husband were drugged one morning in a motel they were living in and that she later saw a cellphone video of Newsome raping her.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office says no evidence emerged to support the claim.

Pugh was found guilty but mentally ill. He was sentenced to life in prison.