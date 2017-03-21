BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Virginia businessman is scheduled to be sentenced in New York for his role in a same-sex couple’s child custody fight.
A federal judge in Buffalo convicted Philip Zodhiates (zoh-dee-AH’-tehs), of Waynesboro, last year on charges of international parental kidnapping and conspiracy.
Prosecutors say Zodhiates helped Lisa Miller take her then 7-year-old daughter out of the country to avoid losing custody to her former partner after Miller dissolved her civil union in Vermont and became an evangelical Christian. Authorities say Zodhiates drove the pair from Virginia to the Canadian border in 2009 so they could fly from Toronto to Nicaragua.
Neither has been seen in the U.S. since.
Most Read Stories
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
In court papers, Zodhiates says Miller took advantage of him.
The government is seeking a prison sentence of 3 to 4 years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.