NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the shooting death of a fellow churchgoer during Sunday services in a suburban Philadelphia church.

A jury convicted 46-year-old Mark Storms of Lansdale hours after beginning deliberations on Thursday in the April death of Robert Braxton III in North Wales.

Investigators say the 27-year-old Braxton became disruptive and that Storms ordered him to leave, showing him a concealed weapons permit and a handgun. They say Braxton punched Storms and was then shot twice.

About 300 congregants attended the service that day.

Storms’ attorney has said the shooting was in self-defense. Prosecutors say Storms chose to approach Braxton and show his gun.

His sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.