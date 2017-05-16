SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man has been arrested after he tried to stab a police officer with a steak knife in a police station lobby.

Police say Juan Delvalle had gone into the Springfield police station Sunday to report an attack. They say Delvalle later rushed toward Officer James Burgos, trying to stab him. Burgos was not hurt.

A video posted by The Republican shows a man charge toward Officer Burgos and quickly flee the scene.

The 22-year-old Delvalle, of Springfield, was later apprehended. He was charged Monday with armed assault with intent to murder and being a disorderly person.

Delvalle is set to be arraigned Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.