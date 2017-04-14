SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino County man charged with killing three people, including a 9-year-old boy, has been freed after the charges were dropped for lack of evidence.

Twenty-six-year-old Trayvon Brown of Rialto was released Friday after prosecutors asked a judge to drop the murder charges.

District Attorney Mike Ramos said this week his office had “serious concerns” about Brown’s innocence.

Brown was jailed last July after two men — Samathy Mahan and Travon Williams — and Williams’ 9-year-old son were gunned down in a parking lot as they left a liquor store in San Bernardino.

Mahan was a documented gang member. Authorities had said he may have been the intended target.