PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a central Florida man accused of fatally setting fire to his estranged wife and adult son has recovered from his own burns enough to be moved to jail.
Florida Today (https://goo.gl/QY6qch) reports that 64-year-old Edgard Fuentes was transferred Wednesday from Orlando Regional Medical Center to the Brevard County jail. He had been treated for severe, life-threatening burns from the Jan. 12 blaze.
Palm Bay police say Fuentes went to the home early that morning and poured gasoline throughout the house and started a fire that seriously burned 61-year-old Daisy Tapia and 32-year-old Erik Montes. Tapia and Montes were taken to a hospital, where they both died.
Police say Fuentes was later arrested at a nearby rest stop on Interstate 95.
Fuentes faces murder, arson and burglary charges. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com
