DALLAS (AP) — A Maryland man has been arrested on a federal cyberstalking charge of sending a Dallas-based magazine reporter an image on Twitter intended to trigger an epileptic seizure.
Federal officials say twenty-nine-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury was arrested in Maryland on Friday on a criminal complaint filed in Dallas.
The complaint was filed in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy and was sent a strobe image to his Twitter account on Dec. 15 intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: “You deserve a seizure for your posts.”
The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald’s outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.
Eichenwald thanked federal and Dallas law enforcement for the break in the case.
