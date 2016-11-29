ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of plotting a U.S. terror attack that he discussed with a member of the Islamic State group is scheduled to appear in federal court for a plea hearing.

Court documents say the hearing for 20-year-old Justin Sullivan is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The indictment unsealed in February accused Sullivan of killing his neighbor and stealing his money so he could buy an assault rifle to carry out an IS-inspired shooting at a concert or club.

An indictment filed in August said Sullivan spoke with Junaid Hussain in June 2015 via social media about making a video of a terrorist attack in the U.S. to be used by the militant group. Hussain was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Syria in August 2015.