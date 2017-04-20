MULHALL, Okla. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy is now charged with first-degree murder.

Nathan LeForce, 45, was charged Thursday in Logan County with murder, larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery, court records show. Those records don’t list an attorney for him, and he remains jailed.

Logan County Deputy David Wade, 40, died Tuesday after he was shot while serving an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City. Wade was shot several times, including in the face, and returned fire before radioing in for help.

Authorities said LeForce then took Wade’s patrol vehicle and drove to a convenience store, where he stole another car that was found abandoned near Guthrie. LeForce was later found and arrested near Guthrie.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said earlier Thursday that the gun used in the shooting has not been found. The bureau said the team searching for the weapon includes its own agents, Logan County deputies, Payne County deputies, Cashion police, state troopers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents.