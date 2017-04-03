LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a man involved in a high-speed chase that killed a Kentucky police officer has been charged with murder.
Media reports say Wathaniel Lamont Woods, also known as James Woods, was taken into custody Sunday evening.
Officials said he was charged with killing Louisville Officer Nick Rodman. Police said officers were pursuing Woods last week after a report of shots fired, and the suspect ran a red light and hit Rodman’s vehicle as he attempted to join the chase.
Online jail records show Woods is also facing several other charges including assault, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, drug trafficking, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and driving on a suspended license.
Jail records don’t indicate whether Woods has an attorney.
