LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man charged with killing his 5-year-old son has been extradited from Las Vegas to face a count of murder.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. arrived at the Long Beach, California, airport on Friday.
The 35-year-old South Pasadena man was arrested in Las Vegas a week ago.
The search for his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., began in April after Andressian was found passed out in a car in a South Pasadena park. Authorities say he’d taken prescription pills and doused the car with gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Proposed Washington state budget boosts spending by 13.5%
Investigators believe his son was killed a day earlier after a family trip to Disneyland. They’ve suggested the alleged killing was motivated by an upcoming divorce.
The boy’s body has not been found, and Andressian has denied harming his son.