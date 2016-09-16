CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man was driving under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed a veteran Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper along a Cleveland interstate.
The Highway Patrol on Friday said 37-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. He’s being held in a Cleveland jail after his arrested Thursday at the scene.
Forty-eight-year-old Trooper Kenneth Velez was struck Thursday on Interstate 90. The Highway Patrol issued a statement Friday that says Velez was standing inside the interstate’s berm conducting traffic enforcement when Gaspar swerved to avoid another vehicle and hit Velez.
A court hearing for Gaspar is scheduled for Saturday. Records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.
