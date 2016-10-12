MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping a 4-year-old Florida girl from her home and driving her to Tennessee has agreed to be extradited.
During a court hearing Wednesday in Memphis, West Wild Hogs agreed to be returned to Florida to face the kidnapping charge. He was arrested at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis on Monday after two hospital workers recognized Hogs and Rebecca Lewis from an Amber Alert.
Authorities say the 31-year-old Hogs took Rebecca from Polk County, Florida, on Saturday morning. They were spotted in Georgia later that day, and Tennessee authorities issued an Amber Alert for him and the girl Monday.
Special Judge David Pool set a $500,000 bond for Hogs. It is not immediately clear when Hogs will arrive in Florida.
