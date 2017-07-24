ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man is charged with attacking four homeless people with a hammer as they slept in a vacant St. Louis school building, critically injuring two of the victims.

Sixty-one-year-old Edward Moore was charged Sunday with four counts of assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said in a news release that the four victims were taken to a hospital Saturday after they were found suffering from “head trauma.” The release says a man and woman were listed in critical condition, with the woman unstable. Another man and woman were listed as stable.

The former school north of downtown closed in 1978.

Homicide detectives have been called to handle the investigation.

