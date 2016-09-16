NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a man in Tennessee on charges of threatening to kill members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation.

Keahiokahouna Stewart was taken into custody at his Murfreesboro home on Friday. According to the complaint, Stewart sent emails and videos beginning last month threatening to shoot people at the Princess Jonah Federal building in Honolulu.

Prosecutors allege that the specific targets of the threats were U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Both are Democrats.

The complaint says that beginning in 2013 Stewart began sending a series of “grievances” to federal officials claiming that his Social Security number had been issued to a fellow soldier while they were stationed in Korea.

The federal public defender’s office had no immediate comment.