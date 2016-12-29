BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 31-year-old man is charged with breaking into two Billings homes, including one where his last name was written on the wall in his own blood.
The Billings Gazette reports (bit.ly/2hAdiVN) Timothy Robert Sloe appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Wednesday. He remained jailed Thursday with his bail set at $5,000.
Prosecutors say a couple left their home for about 90 minutes on Jan. 2. When they returned, they found the doors open, a broken window, the name “Sloe” on the wall in blood and a shotgun that was not theirs.
Police learned the shotgun was taken from a nearby residence.
Officers arrested Sloe when a third homeowner called to report a man was banging on their door.
Court records say a DNA test determined blood at the first home matched Sloe.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
