WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested the man responsible for a toddler’s fatal shooting during a drug deal in South Florida.

Local media outlets report that 24-year-old Devonte Lamar White was arrested Tuesday in Palm Beach County. He’s charged with first-degree murder and two other counts in the May 2014 shooting.

Authorities say White had arranged to buy Xanax pills from a man. When the man arrived at the meeting place he had his 4-year-old son, his girlfriend and her 18-month-old son with him. White got into the car, and authorities say he pulled a gun on the seller, intending to rob him. The two men struggled over the gun, and it fired, hitting the toddler.

White fled, and the couple rushed the baby to a hospital, where he died.

White was being held without bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.