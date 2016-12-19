NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a New Jersey college student is now accused of killing another woman.
Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2hYY8c6 ) on Sunday that 20-year-old Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, of Orange, is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Joanne Brown.
He was ordered held Friday in lieu of $5 million bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Murray says Brown was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange. A work crew found her body Dec. 5 at a vacant house in Orange. Murray says she was strangled.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
Wheeler-Weaver recently pleaded not guilty to murder in the strangulation death of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, whose body was found Dec. 1 in West Orange.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.