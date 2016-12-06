TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with killing his 21-year-old stepdaughter and dumping her body in a suitcase that was found floating in a river last year.
Forty-year-old Johnny Oquendo pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges during his arraignment Tuesday in Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER’) County Court.
He’s charged with killing Noel Alkaramla, of Troy, in November 2015 and placing her body in a suitcase that later was found in the Hudson River near Albany.
State police and the FBI initially searched Troy neighborhoods for evidence of Alkaramla. They say they turned their attention to the river after speaking with Oquendo.
Oquendo is being held in the county jail. He had been in custody since last year on an unrelated parole violation.
