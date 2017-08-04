LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Italian tourist who was found dead in a rental car last week.
Officers said 32-year-old Andre Jackson was charged with capital murder Friday in the shooting death of 31-year-old Carlo Marigliano.
Family members tell Little Rock television station KTHV that Marigliano was traveling with friends in the U.S. before he left the group to visit other areas. He was passing through Arkansas on his way to Arizona.
The Naples taxi driver had had a wife and two children. He was found dead July 28 in Little Rock. Police say it’s unclear how Jackson and Marigliano crossed paths.
Jackson is jailed without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Investigators say they’re also looking for a second suspect.