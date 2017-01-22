BOSTON (AP) — Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a rush-hour bombing that damaged a Boston police cruiser but caused no serious injuries.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Sunday he doesn’t know the motive of the Friday morning rush-hour explosion. He says a device deliberately left under the vehicle went off by itself.
Police arrested 42-year-old Asim Kieta on Saturday night. The charges include possession of an explosive device and assault with intent to murder.
The explosion occurred near a South Boston police substation. Evans says a second explosion involving the same device occurred after officers moved the vehicle. He says some officers may have suffered minor injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Live updates: Women's marches in Seattle, D.C. on day after President Trump inauguration WATCH
- Man shot during protests of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at UW; suspect arrested WATCH
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
Evans says surveillance video helped police track down Kieta. Evans says Kieta grew up in Boston and is homeless.
__
This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s last name is Kieta, not Keita.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.