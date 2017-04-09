CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who allegedly opened fire in a crowded Cincinnati nightclub has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges and three dozen other charges.
A Hamilton County judge on Monday ordered 27-year-old Cornell Beckley to remain held on $1.7 million bond. He was initially arrested by police on a murder charge in the March 26 gun battle, and a grand jury last week added charges including involuntary manslaughter, inducing panic, and felonious assault.
Beckley’s attorney has blamed the charges against him on public outcry and politics.
A pretrial hearing was set for April 21, with a tentative trial date of May 30.
Authorities say a dispute apparently between groups from two Cincinnati neighborhoods escalated into violence while some 200 people were in the Cameo club. Two died, 15 others were injured.
