DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of shooting a Detroit officer during a chase was arraigned on a murder charge despite refusing to leave his jail cell.

A not-guilty plea was entered Wednesday on behalf of 21-year-old Marquise Cromer, who was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Ken Steil. Steil died unexpectedly Saturday of a blood clot, five days after being shot in the shoulder.

Authorities say Cromer refused for the second day to leave his cell.

Defense attorney Sanford Schulman says he hasn’t been able to meet with Cromer.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Cromer has been referred for competency and criminal responsibility evaluations. His next hearing is set for Dec. 15.

Cromer also has been accused of shooting two other people, including his father.