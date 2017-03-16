JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a driver accused of killing two volunteer firefighters in a hit-and-run in southern Mississippi has been arrested.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel told WDAM-TV (http://bit.ly/2mSMgKl ) on Thursday that 31-year-old Chance Eaton is charged with hit-and-run and causing death. He could face more charges in the death of two Sumrall volunteer firefighters who were directing traffic at a dump truck accident before the accident occurred Wednesday.

Rigel says the firefighters were hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identified the victims as 80-year-old Clinton Alvin Beasley and 53-year-old Loretta Ann Sykes. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another volunteer firefighter injured in the accident was taken to Forrest General Hospital. His condition is unknown.