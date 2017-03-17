JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged in a fire that killed his 1-year-old son and damaged a church and seven other buildings.
Authorities say 26-year-old Eddie Gonzalez Sr., of Union City, was charged in the March 4 blaze that took the life of his son, Eddie Gonzalez Jr. Another man, 20-year-old Edwin Diaz, also of Union City, is charged in the case.
Prosecutors described the fire as “incendiary” but did not elaborate on how it started. It began in an apartment building. Strong winds caused it to spread.
Gonzalez suffered burns in the fire and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Both men are accused of causing and creating the risk of widespread damage. It’s not known if they have lawyers. They have a court date in April.
