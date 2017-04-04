CINCINNATI (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a car and injured in Cincinnati has been arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault in the driver’s slaying.

A police statement says Jamall Killings turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

Police are seeking a second suspect in the shooting.

Killings’ son was struck March 24. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Driver Jamie Urton was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car and apparently became involved in a confrontation. Urton died at a hospital.

Police last week released 911 calls in which a man apparently tells the boy, “The dude that hit you with the car, I killed him.” It’s unclear who was speaking.