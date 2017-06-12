SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An Ohio man charged in the death of his daughter in Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago in Massachusetts.
The Hampden district attorney’s office says a jury found 73-year-old Robert Honsch guilty Monday of the first-degree murder of Marcia Honsch.
The 53-year-old woman’s body was found in October 1995 in Tolland State Forest.
Robert Honsch was arrested in 2014 in Dalton, Ohio, where authorities say he was living with a new wife and three children.
He faces a murder charge in Connecticut in the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, whose body was found in September 1995. The family then lived in Brewster, New York.
The defense said Robert Honsch had nothing to do with the deaths of Marcia and Elizabeth Honsch.
