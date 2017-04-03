COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man charged with aggravated murder, rape and other counts in an Ohio State University student’s slaying and with separate counts related to several armed robberies has pleaded not guilty.
Twenty-nine-year-old Brian Golsby is charged in Reagan Tokes’ slaying. The 21-year-old woman’s body was found in February at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.
The Columbus man didn’t speak at his hearing Monday. His attorney entered the plea for him.
Police say they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from Tokes’ car.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
Franklin County’s prosecutor has said GPS data from an ankle monitor Golsby had worn since his November release after serving a prison sentence for attempted rape and robbery placed him at the park the night Tokes was killed.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.